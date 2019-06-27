Oregon GOP walkout threatens paid leave, money for housing

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Republican walkout in Oregon over sweeping climate change legislation has prevented votes on the nation’s most generous paid family leave program, money for affordable housing and other key measures.

More than 100 proposals on a wide range of issues have stalled as the political crisis stretched into its eighth day Thursday.

The senators left the Capitol on June 20 to deny the supermajority Democrats the number of lawmakers needed to vote on the legislation targeting climate-changing emissions.

The legislative session ends at midnight Sunday. Republicans say they won’t return until Democrats agree to put the climate measure on the ballot in 2020.

Democratic Gov. Kate Brown can call a special session, but lawmakers essentially would have to start from scratch on legislation.