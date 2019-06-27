Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Ocasio-Cortez voters may get another win with Tiffany Cabán

NEW YORK (AP) — If Tiffany Cabán becomes the next district attorney of Queens, the Democrat will owe her victory to the same group of electrified voters in neighborhoods that sent Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to Congress last year.

The 31-year-old Cabán held a lead of around 1,100 votes after Tuesday’s voting over the candidate backed by the city’s Democratic political establishment, Queens Borough President Melinda Katz.

Cabán campaigned on a promise to radically transform the district attorney’s office by no longer prosecuting sex work and recreational drug use.

It will still be several days before absentee ballots are counted and the race results are finalized.

Voting data compiled by The Associated Press shows that Cabán drew the bulk of her support from just a few New York City neighborhoods known as magnets for newcomers to the city.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
A-Basin announces 4th of July skiing
Colorado Living

A-Basin announces 4th of July skiing

3:49 pm
Gillette recalls some Venus disposable razors
News

Gillette recalls some Venus disposable razors

3:26 pm
Shelter in place order for neighborhood in the 1500 block of Wahsatch
Breaking News

Shelter in place order for neighborhood in the 1500 block of Wahsatch

3:00 pm
A-Basin announces 4th of July skiing
Colorado Living

A-Basin announces 4th of July skiing

Gillette recalls some Venus disposable razors
News

Gillette recalls some Venus disposable razors

Shelter in place order for neighborhood in the 1500 block of Wahsatch
Breaking News

Shelter in place order for neighborhood in the 1500 block of Wahsatch

Scroll to top
Skip to content