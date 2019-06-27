Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
NASA plans to send a drone to Saturn’s largest moon

NASA says it’s sending a drone to explore Saturn’s largest moon.

The space agency said Thursday Dragonfly will fly from location to location over Titan, exploring future potential landing sites.

The mission, part of NASA’s competitive New Frontiers Program, beat out another possible project to collect samples from a nearby comet.

Titan is a haze-covered world that has lakes of methane and an ocean below the surface. Scientists have long considered Titan an attractive place to study whether it would be capable of supporting microbial life.

Titan was last explored by the Cassini-Huygens mission. In 2017, the Cassini spacecraft plunged into Saturn, ending two decades of exploration.

Associated Press

Associated Press

