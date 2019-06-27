Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Markets Right Now: Stocks rise slightly with trade in focus

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are rising ahead of an important weekend meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the G-20 summit in Japan.

Investors are waiting to see if Trump and Xi can make progress toward resolving the costly trade dispute between the U.S. and China.

Technology companies and banks are among the biggest winners early Thursday while energy companies are the biggest decliners. Chipmaker Nvidia rose 2.4%

The S&P 500 rose 9 points or 0.3% to 2,923.

The Nasdaq composite added 35 points, or 0.4%, to 7,945.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 3 points to 26,532. The Dow was weighed down by a decline for Boeing, which is facing further delays in getting its grounded 737 MAX back in service.

Associated Press

