Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Little Rock Diocese settles sexual abuse claims for $790,000

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Lawyers for five men who claim an Arkansas priest sexually abused them more than four decades ago say the Catholic Diocese of Little Rock has settled after mediation in what the attorneys believe is a first of its kind case for the state.

Attorney Josh Gillispie says Thursday the church agreed to the settlement in May in a case involving John McDaniel, who in 1970 was an associate pastor at Our Lady of the Holy Souls Catholic Church in Little Rock.

Diocese spokesman Dennis Lee confirms the total settlement amount was for $790,000.

Gillispie says the boys were between 12 and 15 years old and were students at Holy Souls when McDaniel abused them.

In September, the diocese included McDaniel on a since-expanded list of 12 members of the clergy against whom there have been credible or substantiated abuse claims. McDaniel died in 1974.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Teen uses firework accident to start safety campaign, provide free gear
Covering Colorado

Teen uses firework accident to start safety campaign, provide free gear

6:23 pm
ACLU files suit against Teller County Sheriff for ICE agreement
Covering Colorado

ACLU files suit against Teller County Sheriff for ICE agreement

6:02 pm
Teacher discount to return to Target stores
Business

Teacher discount to return to Target stores

5:56 pm
Teen uses firework accident to start safety campaign, provide free gear
Covering Colorado

Teen uses firework accident to start safety campaign, provide free gear

ACLU files suit against Teller County Sheriff for ICE agreement
Covering Colorado

ACLU files suit against Teller County Sheriff for ICE agreement

Teacher discount to return to Target stores
Business

Teacher discount to return to Target stores

Scroll to top
Skip to content