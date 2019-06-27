Lawsuits against renowned psychiatrist have been settled

SALEM, Mass. (AP) — Several malpractice lawsuits against celebrity psychiatrist Dr. Keith Ablow alleging he engaged in sexual relationships with patients, inappropriately prescribed drugs and committed “boundary violations” have been settled.

The Salem News reports that terms of the settlements were not disclosed in court filings Tuesday in Salem Superior Court.

Ablow’s attorney, Paul Cirel, said in an email to the newspaper that “we are pleased that the civil matters have been amicably resolved.”

Clyde Bergstresser is an attorney for four women who had accused Ablow of medical malpractice. He says “the cases have been resolved to the satisfaction of all of the parties.”

Cirel says Ablow is now focused on getting his medical license reinstated so he can resume seeing patients.

The 57-year-old Ablow lives in Massachusetts and is an author who has appeared on several television shows.

___

Information from: The Salem (Mass.) News, http://www.salemnews.com