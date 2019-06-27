Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

High court OKs no warrant blood draws in drunken driver case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says law enforcement officers can generally draw blood without a warrant from an unconscious person suspected of driving drunk or while on drugs.

The high court issued its ruling Thursday in a case involving a Wisconsin law about impaired driving.

The question before the Supreme Court had to do with what happens when a motorist suspected of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol is unconscious, generally as a result of a crash. Wisconsin law said that in that case, blood can be drawn even without a warrant.

Lawyers for a driver who had blood drawn under those circumstances had argued Wisconsin’s law violates the Fourth Amendment’s prohibition against unreasonable searches and seizures.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Colorado Springs police looking for missing at-risk man
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs police looking for missing at-risk man

10:09 am
Supreme Court blocks census citizenship question
News

Supreme Court blocks census citizenship question

9:13 am
Supreme Court: Federal courts have no role in shaping political districts
News

Supreme Court: Federal courts have no role in shaping political districts

8:46 am
Colorado Springs police looking for missing at-risk man
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs police looking for missing at-risk man

Supreme Court blocks census citizenship question
News

Supreme Court blocks census citizenship question

Supreme Court: Federal courts have no role in shaping political districts
News

Supreme Court: Federal courts have no role in shaping political districts

Scroll to top
Skip to content