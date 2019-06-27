Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Hawaii power couple convicted in plot to hide fraud

HONOLULU (AP) — A jury has found a former Honolulu prosecutor and her now-retired police chief husband guilty in a plot to frame a relative to silence him from revealing fraud that financed their lavish lifestyle.

The verdict came Thursday in what has been described as Hawaii’s biggest corruption case.

Neither Katherine nor Louis Kealoha testified during the closely watched trial. Their defense attorneys argued the case was built on weak and circumstantial evidence.

They were on trial over allegations they conspired with officers to frame her uncle for stealing their home mailbox. Prosecutors say the Kealohas wanted to discredit their relative in a lawsuit saying Katherine Kealoha stole money from the uncle and his mother in a mortgage scheme.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Road Closures planned Friday for Hill Climb Fan Fest
Colorado Living

Road Closures planned Friday for Hill Climb Fan Fest

8:30 pm
Verizon launches 5G data in Denver
Covering Colorado

Verizon launches 5G data in Denver

8:07 pm
Suspect in hours-long standoff found dead in home
Covering Colorado

Suspect in hours-long standoff found dead in home

7:30 pm
Road Closures planned Friday for Hill Climb Fan Fest
Colorado Living

Road Closures planned Friday for Hill Climb Fan Fest

Verizon launches 5G data in Denver
Covering Colorado

Verizon launches 5G data in Denver

Suspect in hours-long standoff found dead in home
Covering Colorado

Suspect in hours-long standoff found dead in home

Scroll to top
Skip to content