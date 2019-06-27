Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Feds seek portion of Oklahoma’s $270M opioid settlement

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The federal government is seeking a portion of Oklahoma’s $270 million settlement with Purdue Pharma that stemmed from the state’s ongoing lawsuit against opioid drug makers.

The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services says in a letter to the head of Oklahoma’s Medicaid agency it has determined the federal government is entitled to a portion of Oklahoma’s proceeds.

The June 12 letter from CMS’ regional director Bill Brooks also seeks detailed information from the Oklahoma Health Care Authority and warns that failure to return a portion of the settlement money could result in the withholding of federal funds.

Details of the letter were first reported by The Washington Post.

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

