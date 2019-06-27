Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Famous horse barn burns on Virginia’s Chincoteague Island

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (AP) — Flames have destroyed a famous horse barn on Chincoteague Island in Virginia.

News outlets report firefighters were called Tuesday night to the Misty barn at the Beebe Ranch. Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company spokeswoman Denise Bowden says flames were shooting 30 feet (9 meters) in the air when firefighters arrived.

Four horses, a goat and a cat made it out of the barn safely. No injuries were reported. Officials say the barn is a total loss.

The barn was once home to Misty, a pony immortalized in Marguerite Henry’s 1947 novel, “Misty of Chincoteague.” Bowden says some of the horses who survived the fire are Misty’s descendants.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Associated Press

