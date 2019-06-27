De Blasio shouts Cuba revolution slogan at Miami rally

MIAMI (AP) — New York City mayor and presidential candidate Bill de Blasio shouted a Spanish slogan associated with Cuba’s Communist revolution at a rally with Miami airport workers. That drew criticism in a city heavily influenced by exiles who fled the late Fidel Castro’s rule.

De Blasio went to Miami International Airport on Thursday to join cargo workers who are striking over what they call appalling working conditions.

De Blasio said he would stand by the workers and he shouted “Hasta la Victoria, siempre!” or “Until victory, always!” The phrase is most associated with revolutionary leader Che Guevara and was a rallying cry for Castro.

Democratic state Sen. Annette Taddeo of Florida said on Twitter she was “utterly disgusted” and that Blasio should not be quoting an infamous leftist guerrilla fighter and should quit his campaign.