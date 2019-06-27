Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Chants of ‘free the children now’ at Texas migrant facility

CLINT, Texas (AP) — A group of people chanted “free the children now” as they brought water and diapers to the door of a facility in Texas where migrant children are being housed.

The group gathered Thursday at the Border Patrol station in Clint, holding American flags and signs that read “Families Belong Together” and “This is Child Abuse.”

Lawyers who visited the facility near El Paso last week described kids living in squalid conditions with inadequate food and water.

Customs and Border Protection officials insisted children were receiving good care. They provided a tour of the station to journalists Wednesday.

Children then appeared to be wearing clean clothes. Stacks of instant oatmeal and noodles could be seen. There were 117 children there, less than half the number crammed into the facility last week.

