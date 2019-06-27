Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Bush, Clinton to celebrate those in their leadership program

DALLAS (AP) — Former Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton will attend a ceremony in Dallas to recognize those who are graduating from their leadership program this year.

The graduation ceremony for the almost 60 people participating in the Presidential Leadership Scholars program will be held Thursday at the George W. Bush Presidential Center. During the ceremony, Bush and Clinton are set to talk with two former scholars about the work they’re doing to address veterans’ issues and challenges in health care.

The program, which began in 2015, helps mid-career professionals hone their leadership abilities through interactions with former presidents and other officials. Doctors, veterans, attorneys and educators are among those participating in this year’s class.

Each scholar works on a project intended to solve a problem or issue.

Associated Press

