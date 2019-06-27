Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Building named to honor ice bucket challenge inspiration

BOSTON (AP) — Boston College says its new indoor baseball and softball training facility will be named after the alumnus who helped popularize the ice bucket challenge.

The college unveiled plans Wednesday for the Pete Frates (FRAY’-tees) Center during a ceremony attended by Frates and his family.

The 34-year-old Frates is a former Boston College baseball captain who in 2012 was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease.

He and his family helped the ice bucket challenge spread on social media in 2014. The challenge hundreds of millions of dollars for research into the degenerative disease that destroys nerve cells and has no cure.

Boston College Athletic Director Martin Jarmond says there’s no better person to name the facility after.

It is expected to open next year.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Colorado Springs police looking for missing at-risk man
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs police looking for missing at-risk man

10:09 am
Supreme Court blocks census citizenship question
News

Supreme Court blocks census citizenship question

9:13 am
Supreme Court: Federal courts have no role in shaping political districts
News

Supreme Court: Federal courts have no role in shaping political districts

8:46 am
Colorado Springs police looking for missing at-risk man
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs police looking for missing at-risk man

Supreme Court blocks census citizenship question
News

Supreme Court blocks census citizenship question

Supreme Court: Federal courts have no role in shaping political districts
News

Supreme Court: Federal courts have no role in shaping political districts

Scroll to top
Skip to content