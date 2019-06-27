Bikers say their farewells to those killed in fiery crash

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — A week after a fiery collision left seven motorcyclists dead, mourners will gather across New England to say their final goodbyes to several of the bikers.

Funerals will be held Friday for 62-year-old Michael Ferazzi, of Contoocook, New Hampshire, and 58-year-old Daniel Pereira, of Riverside, Rhode Island. Visitation will be held for 42-year-old Desma Oakes of Concord, New Hampshire, followed by a celebration of life Saturday.

The two Friday funerals are expected to feature a strong presence from the JarHeads, a New England motorcycle club they belonged to that also includes former Marines and their spouses.

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy was driving a pickup with a flatbed trailer attached when he collided with the motorcycles in Randolph, investigators said. The 23-year-old Zhukovskyy is being held without bail in Coos County jail. He pleaded not guilty Tuesday. He has a history of traffic arrests.

___

Associated Press writer Patrick Whittle in Portland, Maine contributed to this report.