Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Arkansas governor orders levee review after historic flood

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ governor has ordered a review of the state’s levees and is asking lawmakers to approve $10 million for immediate repairs after historic flooding along the Arkansas River.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday signed an executive order to create the Arkansas Levee Task Force to study and analyze the condition of the state’s levees. Hutchinson said the panel will have about 20 members and will make recommendations to him by December 31 on ways to improve monitoring and maintenance of the state’s levee system.

Several Arkansas levees were affected by the flooding that began in late May, including one in western Arkansas that was breached. Hutchinson said the flooding revealed many weaknesses in the state’s levee system.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Alabama woman charged in fetal death, her shooter goes free
News

Alabama woman charged in fetal death, her shooter goes free

12:37 pm
Inmate death under investigation at El Paso County jail
Covering Colorado

Inmate death under investigation at El Paso County jail

12:30 pm
Another 10 Democratic candidates to take the debate stage tonight
Election Watch

Another 10 Democratic candidates to take the debate stage tonight

12:00 pm
Alabama woman charged in fetal death, her shooter goes free
News

Alabama woman charged in fetal death, her shooter goes free

Inmate death under investigation at El Paso County jail
Covering Colorado

Inmate death under investigation at El Paso County jail

Another 10 Democratic candidates to take the debate stage tonight
Election Watch

Another 10 Democratic candidates to take the debate stage tonight

Scroll to top
Skip to content