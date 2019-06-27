All in for riches: World Series of Poker marks 50th run

Tens of thousands of professional and amateur poker players go on a pilgrimage to Las Vegas every summer in hopes of returning home richer and having considerable bragging rights.

They all want to win at the World Series of Poker.

The tournament is marking its 50th edition. Since 1970, it has transformed from an invitation-only event to a worldwide phenomenon that has paid almost $3 billion in prizes — minting millionaires, airing live on ESPN and streaming online.

The marquee contest, the $10,000 buy-in no-limit Texas Hold ’em main event, kicks off Wednesday. The series runs through July 16.

Series owner Caesars Interactive Entertainment is holding an awards ceremony Saturday to celebrate the 50th milestone and allowed fans to pick some players being recognized.

