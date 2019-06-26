Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Zuckerberg says company ‘evaluating’ deepfake video policy

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says the company is evaluating how it should handle “deepfake” videos created with artificial intelligence and high-tech tools to yield false but realistic clips.

Zuckerberg said in an interview at the Aspen Ideas Festival Ideas Festival Wednesday that it may make sense to treat such videos differently from other misinformation such as false news. Facebook has long held that it should not decide what is and isn’t true, leaving such calls instead to outside fact-checkers.

But Zuckerberg says it’s worth asking whether deepfakes are a “completely different category” from regular false statements. He says developing a policy on these videos is “really important” as AI technology grows more sophisticated.

Associated Press

