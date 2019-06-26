Yellowstone’s Steamboat Geyser speeding up eruption cycle

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Steamboat Geyser in Yellowstone National Park set a record earlier this month for the shortest recorded interval between eruptions, at just over three days.

The Billings Gazette reports the June 15 eruption at 4:40 p.m. came three days, three hours and 48 minutes after a major eruption on June 12.

Sunday’s eruption marked the sixth in June and the 24th this year for the world’s tallest active geyser.

The National Park Service says Steamboat’s major eruptions shoot water more than 300 feet (91 meters) into the air.

Steamboat lay dormant from October 1991 to May 2000 and from February 2007 to July 2013. Its March 15, 2018 eruption ended just over 3 ½ years of dormancy. The geyser is known to have erupted 56 times since then.

