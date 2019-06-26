Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Witness could face perjury charge in Navy SEAL court-martial

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A Navy SEAL who testified that it was he — not his platoon chief — who killed a wounded prisoner in Iraq may face perjury charges.

After telling prosecutors that he had seen Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher stab the Islamic State militant in 2017 in Iraq, fellow SEAL Corey Scott testified last week that he, in fact, killed the adolescent by plugging his breathing tube.

Scott was a prosecution witness in Gallagher’s San Diego court-martial. Gallagher has pleaded not guilty to murder and attempted murder.

The Navy said Wednesday that it notified Scott’s lawyer that his testimony could be used against him if he lied on the stand after being granted immunity from prosecution.

Scott’s lawyer declined to comment.

