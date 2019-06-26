Victims question Kamala Harris’ record on clergy abuse

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Survivors of clergy abuse and their attorneys complain that presidential hopeful Kamala Harris was silent on the Catholic Church’s abuse scandal when she was district attorney in San Francisco and later California’s attorney general.

They say the U.S. senator’s record on fighting sex abuse within the Catholic Church is relevant as she campaigns for the presidency as a tough-on-crime ex-prosecutor who got her start prosecuting child sexual abuse cases.

In a statement to The Associated Press, the Harris campaign underscored her record of supporting child sex abuse victims but did not address her silence regarding victims abused by Catholic clerics. The statement noted that she “used her position as District Attorney to create the first unit focused on child sexual assault cases in the office’s history.”