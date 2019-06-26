Vaccine panel gives nod to HPV shots for men up to age 26

ATLANTA (AP) — A U.S. government advisory panel has decided that a vaccine against cervical and other cancers should be recommended for both men and women up to age 26.

The vaccine protects against HPV, a virus commonly spread through sex. It can cause certain cancers and genital warts.

Wednesday’s vote by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices raises the recommended vaccination age for men from 21, making it the same as the existing recommendation for women.

The vaccine is usually given to 11- and 12-year olds to protect them before first exposure to sexually transmitted viruses. “Catch-up” vaccinations are recommended for older people who didn’t get the vaccine as pre-teens.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention almost always accepts the panel’s recommendations, and uses them as guidance for U.S. doctors.