Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Suspect in 1993 slaying charged with molesting another child

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A man charged with the 1993 abduction, rape and killing of a 9-year-old Missouri girl has now been charged with molesting another child.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the two sodomy counts were filed Wednesday against 61-year-old Earl Cox.

St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar says investigators digging into Cox’s past before he was charged with Angie Housman’s death discovered that he had been arrested in 1989 for molesting a 7-year-old girl at a park behind Angie’s elementary school. That led to the revocation of his parole in a child molestation case involving four girls he babysat while stationed at an Air Force base in Germany. He was released 11 months before Angie was killed.

Investigators also are looking into allegations that Cox had inappropriate contact with another 7-year-old girl.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Police say brother shot sister in murder-suicide at UCHealth Memorial
Covering Colorado

Police say brother shot sister in murder-suicide at UCHealth Memorial

5:15 pm
Colorado Springs hits 90 degrees for the first time this year and there is more where that came from
Weather

Colorado Springs hits 90 degrees for the first time this year and there is more where that came from

5:05 pm
How to stay safe in summer heat
Weather

How to stay safe in summer heat

4:05 pm
Police say brother shot sister in murder-suicide at UCHealth Memorial
Covering Colorado

Police say brother shot sister in murder-suicide at UCHealth Memorial

Colorado Springs hits 90 degrees for the first time this year and there is more where that came from
Weather

Colorado Springs hits 90 degrees for the first time this year and there is more where that came from

How to stay safe in summer heat
Weather

How to stay safe in summer heat

Scroll to top
Skip to content