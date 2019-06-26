Pride or protest? Disillusioned plan their own LGBTQ march

NEW YORK (AP) — Activists who believe New York City’s annual LGBTQ Pride march has become too commercialized are staging an alternative march the same day.

The two marches through Manhattan streets will take place Sunday, the last day of a month of celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall uprising.

Some 150,000 people are expected to participate in the NYC Pride March, with hundreds of thousands more lining the streets to watch. Organizers of the insurgent Queer Liberation March say they expect 10,000 or more at their event.

The NYC Pride march will step off at noon with corporate sponsors including T-Mobile, MasterCard and Delta Air Lines, as well as hundreds of community groups

The upstart queer march is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. and end with a rally in Central Park. Organizers say marchers will be able to join at any point.