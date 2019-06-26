Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Partner of convicted Minneapolis cop pleaded for leniency

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A previously undisclosed email from the former police partner of ex-Minneapolis Officer Mohamed Noor asked a judge to grant him leniency one day before she sentenced Noor this month to more than 12 years in prison for fatally shooting a woman.

Officer Matthew Harrity pleaded with the judge to consider the impact the death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond had on Noor. Minnesota Public Radio News reports

Noor shot Damond, a dual citizen of the U.S. and Australia, in the alley behind her home on July 15, 2017, after she called 911 to report what she thought was a woman being assaulted.

Harrity wrote to Hennepin County District Judge Kathryn Quaintance that being a police officer doesn’t “make us any less of a human.”

But the judge handed Noor a term identical to state sentencing guidelines on June 7.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Police say brother shot sister in murder-suicide at UCHealth Memorial
Covering Colorado

Police say brother shot sister in murder-suicide at UCHealth Memorial

5:15 pm
Colorado Springs hits 90 degrees for the first time this year and there is more where that came from
Weather

Colorado Springs hits 90 degrees for the first time this year and there is more where that came from

5:05 pm
How to stay safe in summer heat
Weather

How to stay safe in summer heat

4:05 pm
Police say brother shot sister in murder-suicide at UCHealth Memorial
Covering Colorado

Police say brother shot sister in murder-suicide at UCHealth Memorial

Colorado Springs hits 90 degrees for the first time this year and there is more where that came from
Weather

Colorado Springs hits 90 degrees for the first time this year and there is more where that came from

How to stay safe in summer heat
Weather

How to stay safe in summer heat

Scroll to top
Skip to content