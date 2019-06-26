Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Oklahoma presents final witness in trial against drug makers

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma is wrapping up its presentation of evidence against Johnson & Johnson in the state’s case alleging the consumer products giant and its subsidiaries helped fuel the deadly opioid crisis.

Attorneys for the state on Wednesday continued questioning Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Director Terri White. She is the state’s final witness.

Oklahoma alleges opioid drug makers caused a public nuisance in Oklahoma by promoting widespread use of the highly addictive drugs and that abatement will cost billions. The trial began May 28 and is expected to continue for several more weeks as the defense presents its case. The company maintains it has acted responsibly.

Connecticut-based Purdue Pharma and Israeli-owned Teva Pharmaceuticals previously settled with the state for $270 million and $85 million , respectively.

Associated Press

Texas substitute teacher fired for shooting porn in empty classroom
Texas substitute teacher fired for shooting porn in empty classroom

First of two Democratic primary debates tonight at 7 p.m. on NBC
First of two Democratic primary debates tonight at 7 p.m. on NBC

Woman taken into custody, accused of spitting on Eric Trump
Woman taken into custody, accused of spitting on Eric Trump

