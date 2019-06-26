Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Ohio elections chief taps advocates to find inactive voters

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s elections chief is enlisting the help of community and social service groups to find voters who are at risk of being removed from the state’s registration rolls.

In an order issued Wednesday, Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose required county election boards to send his office names for a “registration reset list” he plans to share with organizations that work closely with populations vulnerable to removal.

The order maintains Ohio’s stringent “supplemental process” for removing inactive voters from the rolls that’s been unsuccessfully challenged in court.

LaRose told The Associated Press he’s legally compelled to carry out the process, but he hopes engaging advocacy groups will help ensure Ohio balances the need to maintain accurate voter rolls with the rights of registered voters to sit out elections.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Two dead after separate accidents at Curecanti National Recreation Area
Covering Colorado

Two dead after separate accidents at Curecanti National Recreation Area

1:06 pm
Flying W Ranch to celebrate ground breaking
Covering Colorado

Flying W Ranch to celebrate ground breaking

1:02 pm
WATCH: Betsy DeVos speaks at school choice event in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

WATCH: Betsy DeVos speaks at school choice event in Colorado Springs

12:09 pm
Two dead after separate accidents at Curecanti National Recreation Area
Covering Colorado

Two dead after separate accidents at Curecanti National Recreation Area

Flying W Ranch to celebrate ground breaking
Covering Colorado

Flying W Ranch to celebrate ground breaking

WATCH: Betsy DeVos speaks at school choice event in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

WATCH: Betsy DeVos speaks at school choice event in Colorado Springs

Scroll to top
Skip to content