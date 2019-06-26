More white supremacist propaganda showing up on US campuses

NEW YORK (AP) — A new report says instances of white supremacist propaganda on college campuses trended higher in the recently completed academic year.

The Anti-Defamation League report published Thursday says the increase follows a major spike in documented cases of white supremacist fliers, stickers, posters and other material in the 2017-2018 academic year.

ADL chief executive officer Jonathan Greenblatt said the recent surge in college campuses points to greater efforts within hate groups to recruit young, impressionable minds.

He says overall increases in hateful rhetoric reflect a political climate where white supremacist rhetoric is increasingly tolerated.

The ADL report documented 313 cases of white supremacist propaganda on college campuses between Sept. 1, 2018, and May 31, 2019.

That was a 7% increase from the previous academic year, when there were 292 cases.