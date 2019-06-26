Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Mississippi fights lawsuit over reliance on mental hospitals

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The federal government is putting Mississippi’s mental health system on trial.

Since June 4, a judge has been hearing arguments and testimony that Mississippi puts too many mentally ill people in state hospitals and doesn’t offer enough community-based treatment.

In 2014, the most recent year with figures available, Mississippi had the nation’s highest per capita number of people in government psychiatric hospitals. Mississippi has closed some hospital beds since then.

Federal officials have warned Mississippi since 2011 that its lack of community treatment options was a problem. Federal officials say Mississippi violates a 1999 U.S. Supreme Court decision that said “unjustified” confinement in a mental hospital is illegal.

Mississippi officials say they’re making progress in expanding community treatment, but the federal government is making exorbitant demands that exceed its authority.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Texas substitute teacher fired for shooting porn in empty classroom
News

Texas substitute teacher fired for shooting porn in empty classroom

8:00 am
First of two Democratic primary debates tonight at 7 p.m. on NBC
Covering Colorado

First of two Democratic primary debates tonight at 7 p.m. on NBC

7:51 am
Woman taken into custody, accused of spitting on Eric Trump
News

Woman taken into custody, accused of spitting on Eric Trump

6:48 am
Texas substitute teacher fired for shooting porn in empty classroom
News

Texas substitute teacher fired for shooting porn in empty classroom

First of two Democratic primary debates tonight at 7 p.m. on NBC
Covering Colorado

First of two Democratic primary debates tonight at 7 p.m. on NBC

Woman taken into custody, accused of spitting on Eric Trump
News

Woman taken into custody, accused of spitting on Eric Trump

Scroll to top
Skip to content