Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Memorial service planned for Sacramento police officer

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Hundreds of law enforcement officials will mourn a rookie Sacramento police officer killed in what authorities described as an ambush while she responded to a domestic violence call.

Organizers expect Bayside Church Adventure Campus in Roseville, California, will be filled to capacity for the memorial service of Tara O’Sullivan.

More than 500 police vehicles are also expected join a procession through California’s capital city as part of the memorial services.

The officer had been with the police department about six months when she was shot last week.

Adel Sambrano Ramos, the man accused of shooting O’Sullivan, remains behind bars. He made his first appearance in court on Monday facing a murder charge that could lead to the death penalty. He did not enter a plea.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Avs visit Falcon Stadium
Sports

Avs visit Falcon Stadium

10:21 pm
Colorado Springs Airport receives inaugural award, wants to continue growth
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs Airport receives inaugural award, wants to continue growth

10:07 pm
Positive drug tests from CBD use? It’s possible
News

Positive drug tests from CBD use? It’s possible

9:44 pm
Avs visit Falcon Stadium
Sports

Avs visit Falcon Stadium

Colorado Springs Airport receives inaugural award, wants to continue growth
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs Airport receives inaugural award, wants to continue growth

Positive drug tests from CBD use? It’s possible
News

Positive drug tests from CBD use? It’s possible

Scroll to top
Skip to content