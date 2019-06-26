Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Manafort set to be arraigned on mortgage fraud charges

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump’s imprisoned former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, is set to be arraigned in New York City on state mortgage fraud charges.

Manafort was transferred last week to a federal prison in Manhattan ahead of Thursday’s arraignment.

Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. announced the state charges in March, just minutes after Manafort was sentenced in the second of his two federal cases.

The New York charges mirror some of those Manafort has already been convicted of in federal court.

But they could keep Manafort locked up if Trump pardons him for federal crimes.

Manafort’s lawyers are expected to challenge the state indictment on double jeopardy grounds.

Manafort is serving a 7½-year prison sentence for tax fraud, misleading the U.S. government about foreign lobbying and encouraging witnesses to lie.

Associated Press

