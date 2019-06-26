Man charged in underground shooting threat in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A man accused of threatening to shoot people in an underground business complex in Kansas City is charged with making a terrorist threat.

Clay County prosecutors charged 45-year-old Kevin Becknal on Wednesday.

Becknal, of Orrick, had been fired days earlier from one of the businesses at the Hunt Midwest SubTropolis, which is a massive subterranean network of businesses in old limestone mines.

The Kansas City Star reports that court records say Becknal returned to the complex Tuesday and told a former co-worker to call a supervisor. He said he had 45 bullets to “shoot people around here.”

Becknal drove off about 10 minutes later but police didn’t know, so they closed the caves and told workers to remain in their offices.

Becknal was arrested later in Prairie Village, Kansas.

