Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Man charged in underground shooting threat in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A man accused of threatening to shoot people in an underground business complex in Kansas City is charged with making a terrorist threat.

Clay County prosecutors charged 45-year-old Kevin Becknal on Wednesday.

Becknal, of Orrick, had been fired days earlier from one of the businesses at the Hunt Midwest SubTropolis, which is a massive subterranean network of businesses in old limestone mines.

The Kansas City Star reports that court records say Becknal returned to the complex Tuesday and told a former co-worker to call a supervisor. He said he had 45 bullets to “shoot people around here.”

Becknal drove off about 10 minutes later but police didn’t know, so they closed the caves and told workers to remain in their offices.

Becknal was arrested later in Prairie Village, Kansas.

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Two dead after separate accidents at Curecanti National Recreation Area
Covering Colorado

Two dead after separate accidents at Curecanti National Recreation Area

1:06 pm
Flying W Ranch to celebrate ground breaking
Covering Colorado

Flying W Ranch to celebrate ground breaking

1:02 pm
WATCH: Betsy DeVos speaks at school choice event in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

WATCH: Betsy DeVos speaks at school choice event in Colorado Springs

12:09 pm
Two dead after separate accidents at Curecanti National Recreation Area
Covering Colorado

Two dead after separate accidents at Curecanti National Recreation Area

Flying W Ranch to celebrate ground breaking
Covering Colorado

Flying W Ranch to celebrate ground breaking

WATCH: Betsy DeVos speaks at school choice event in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

WATCH: Betsy DeVos speaks at school choice event in Colorado Springs

Scroll to top
Skip to content