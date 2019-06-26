Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Lawsuits: Dallas man charged in killings had more victims

DALLAS (AP) — Lawsuits allege a Dallas man already charged in the deaths of 12 elderly women also killed six additional elderly people, which would bring the number of his victims to 18.

The six lawsuits filed Tuesday in Dallas County against The Tradition-Prestonwood independent living facility accuse it of failing to keep residents safe. The lawsuits say plaintiffs anticipate Billy Chemirmir will soon be indicted in the deaths of the five women and one man.

A Dallas County district attorney’s office spokeswoman did not immediately reply to a request to comment Wednesday. Dallas police had no comment Wednesday.

The Tradition said in a statement that safety has always been a priority.

Chemirmir has been in custody since March 2018 .

An attorney for Chemirmir did not immediately return a call for comment.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
How to stay safe in summer heat
News

How to stay safe in summer heat

4:05 pm
Two dead after separate accidents at Curecanti National Recreation Area
Covering Colorado

Two dead after separate accidents at Curecanti National Recreation Area

1:06 pm
Flying W Ranch to celebrate ground breaking
Covering Colorado

Flying W Ranch to celebrate ground breaking

1:02 pm
How to stay safe in summer heat
News

How to stay safe in summer heat

Two dead after separate accidents at Curecanti National Recreation Area
Covering Colorado

Two dead after separate accidents at Curecanti National Recreation Area

Flying W Ranch to celebrate ground breaking
Covering Colorado

Flying W Ranch to celebrate ground breaking

Scroll to top
Skip to content