Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Kansas abortion ruling prompts new attack on death penalty

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A recent Kansas Supreme Court ruling declaring that the state constitution protects access to abortion has opened the door to a new legal attack on the death penalty.

Attorneys for five men convicted of capital murder argue that the abortion decision means the courts can enforce the broad guarantees of “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” in the Kansas Constitution’s Bill of Rights.

The lawyers contend capital punishment violates the men’s “inalienable” right to life.

They include Frazier Glenn Miller Jr., a white supremacist convicted of shooting three people at two Jewish sites in the Kansas City area in April 2014.

Defense attorneys launched the new attack on capital punishment in legal filings less than two weeks after the abortion decision.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Texas substitute teacher fired for shooting porn in empty classroom
News

Texas substitute teacher fired for shooting porn in empty classroom

8:00 am
First of two Democratic primary debates tonight at 7 p.m. on NBC
Covering Colorado

First of two Democratic primary debates tonight at 7 p.m. on NBC

7:51 am
Woman taken into custody, accused of spitting on Eric Trump
News

Woman taken into custody, accused of spitting on Eric Trump

6:48 am
Texas substitute teacher fired for shooting porn in empty classroom
News

Texas substitute teacher fired for shooting porn in empty classroom

First of two Democratic primary debates tonight at 7 p.m. on NBC
Covering Colorado

First of two Democratic primary debates tonight at 7 p.m. on NBC

Woman taken into custody, accused of spitting on Eric Trump
News

Woman taken into custody, accused of spitting on Eric Trump

Scroll to top
Skip to content