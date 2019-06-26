Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Investigators probe cause of Wisconsin fire that killed 6

PICKEREL, Wis. (AP) — State and local investigators are trying to determine the cause of a house fire that killed six people, including four children, in a small northern Wisconsin town.

Authorities say the fire early Tuesday in a multifamily home in the unincorporated community of Pickerel killed a 34-year-old woman, a 32-year-old man, a 10-month-old girl, a 1½-year-old girl, a 3-year-old boy and a 7-year-old boy. Langlade County Coroner Larry Shadlick says two other people escaped.

Fire officials say the blaze is believed to have started on the lower level and spread upward. Town of Langlade Assistant Fire Chief Don Wineland says the home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived about 6:30 a.m. and they weren’t able to enter the house.

Pickerel is about 200 miles (321 kilometers) northwest of Milwaukee.

Associated Press

