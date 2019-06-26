Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Florida police officer wounded during training exercise

DORAL, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida police officer has been shot and wounded during a training exercise.

Doral police spokesman Rey Valdes says the officer was injured Wednesday at a Miami-Dade police training facility.

Valdes says the officer was shot in the upper torso. He was airlifted to a Miami trauma center, where he was listed in stable condition. His name wasn’t immediately released.

Officials say the training was being conducted by the Doral Police Department.

Officials weren’t immediately releasing details about the shooting. The shooting investigation is being conducted by Miami-Dade Police Department.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Two dead after separate accidents at Curecanti National Recreation Area
Covering Colorado

Two dead after separate accidents at Curecanti National Recreation Area

1:06 pm
Flying W Ranch to celebrate ground breaking
Covering Colorado

Flying W Ranch to celebrate ground breaking

1:02 pm
WATCH: Betsy DeVos speaks at school choice event in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

WATCH: Betsy DeVos speaks at school choice event in Colorado Springs

12:09 pm
Two dead after separate accidents at Curecanti National Recreation Area
Covering Colorado

Two dead after separate accidents at Curecanti National Recreation Area

Flying W Ranch to celebrate ground breaking
Covering Colorado

Flying W Ranch to celebrate ground breaking

WATCH: Betsy DeVos speaks at school choice event in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

WATCH: Betsy DeVos speaks at school choice event in Colorado Springs

Scroll to top
Skip to content