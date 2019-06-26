Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Federal jury rules against Huawei in trade secrets case

DALLAS (AP) — A federal jury in Texas has ruled that Huawei stole technology from a Silicon Valley startup, but it didn’t award any damages.

After a three-week trial, jurors determined Wednesday that while Huawei had misappropriated secrets from the startup, CNEX, Huawei didn’t benefit from it.

The jury also rejected Huawei’s claims that CNEX stole the Chinese company’s trade secrets.

Huawei is embroiled in a trade dispute between China and the U.S., though the CNEX case isn’t directly related to that.

Huawei alleged that CNEX co-founder Yiren Huang stole technology while he worked at a Huawei subsidiary, then recruited other former Huawei workers after helping launch CNEX in 2013.

Lawyers for CNEX countered that Huawei’s Futurewei unit hired Huang in 2011 as a pretext to steal his ideas.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Two dead after separate accidents at Curecanti National Recreation Area
Covering Colorado

Two dead after separate accidents at Curecanti National Recreation Area

1:06 pm
Flying W Ranch to celebrate ground breaking
Covering Colorado

Flying W Ranch to celebrate ground breaking

1:02 pm
WATCH: Betsy DeVos speaks at school choice event in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

WATCH: Betsy DeVos speaks at school choice event in Colorado Springs

12:09 pm
Two dead after separate accidents at Curecanti National Recreation Area
Covering Colorado

Two dead after separate accidents at Curecanti National Recreation Area

Flying W Ranch to celebrate ground breaking
Covering Colorado

Flying W Ranch to celebrate ground breaking

WATCH: Betsy DeVos speaks at school choice event in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

WATCH: Betsy DeVos speaks at school choice event in Colorado Springs

Scroll to top
Skip to content