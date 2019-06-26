Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Family of black Indiana man killed by officer files lawsuit

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The family of a 54-year-old black man fatally shot by a white officer is suing the officer and the city of South Bend, Indiana, where Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg (BOO’-tuh-juhj) is mayor.

Eric Logan’s relatives filed the lawsuit Wednesday in federal court. It accuses Sgt. Ryan O’Neill of using excessive deadly force when he shot Logan on June 16. The lawsuit also names the city of South Bend as a defendant but does not name Buttigieg.

Prosecutors say O’Neill was responding to a report of a person breaking into cars when he confronted Logan. O’Neill said he shot Logan after he refused orders to drop a knife. The shooting wasn’t recorded because O’Neill didn’t turn his body camera on.

A spokeswoman said the city doesn’t comment on pending lawsuits.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
How to stay safe in summer heat
News

How to stay safe in summer heat

4:05 pm
Two dead after separate accidents at Curecanti National Recreation Area
Covering Colorado

Two dead after separate accidents at Curecanti National Recreation Area

1:06 pm
Flying W Ranch to celebrate ground breaking
Covering Colorado

Flying W Ranch to celebrate ground breaking

1:02 pm
How to stay safe in summer heat
News

How to stay safe in summer heat

Two dead after separate accidents at Curecanti National Recreation Area
Covering Colorado

Two dead after separate accidents at Curecanti National Recreation Area

Flying W Ranch to celebrate ground breaking
Covering Colorado

Flying W Ranch to celebrate ground breaking

Scroll to top
Skip to content