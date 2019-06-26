Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
FAA removes 3 managers in office that monitors Southwest

DALLAS (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration is reassigning three managers in a regional office that oversees regulation of Southwest Airlines, which has been the subject of several safety investigations, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because details of the matter have not been made public.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the reassignments were partly due to allegations that managers retaliated against safety inspectors who raised concerns about oversight of Southwest.

The FAA said Wednesday that it considers allegations regarding safety oversight and retaliation serious, and it takes appropriate action when necessary to uphold those principles. It declined to give more details, citing a personnel matter.

Associated Press

