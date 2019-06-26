Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Customs: More cocaine seized on ship than estimated

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Customs authorities say even more cocaine was seized in a ship in Philadelphia last week than was originally estimated.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said Wednesday that the final weight of the 15,000-plus bricks of cocaine seized from the Swiss-owned MSC Gayane was more than 39,500 pounds, or almost 18,000 kilograms, with a street value estimated at nearly $1.3 billion.

Officials originally estimated the weight of the drugs as over 35,000 pounds, or more than 15,800 kilograms, with an estimated value of $1.1 billion.

The Gayane, a cargo ship owned by MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co., was sailing under a Liberian flag. Five crew members arrested were ordered Monday to remain in custody pending trial on drug conspiracy charges. A hearing for a sixth defendant will be held later.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
How to stay safe in summer heat
News

How to stay safe in summer heat

4:05 pm
Two dead after separate accidents at Curecanti National Recreation Area
Covering Colorado

Two dead after separate accidents at Curecanti National Recreation Area

1:06 pm
Flying W Ranch to celebrate ground breaking
Covering Colorado

Flying W Ranch to celebrate ground breaking

1:02 pm
How to stay safe in summer heat
News

How to stay safe in summer heat

Two dead after separate accidents at Curecanti National Recreation Area
Covering Colorado

Two dead after separate accidents at Curecanti National Recreation Area

Flying W Ranch to celebrate ground breaking
Covering Colorado

Flying W Ranch to celebrate ground breaking

Scroll to top
Skip to content