California, Canada sidestep Trump, ink deal on emissions

DETROIT (AP) — California picked up an important partner its dispute with the Trump administration over vehicle emissions and fuel economy by announcing a deal with Canada to reduce pollution.

The agreement comes as the state is in a standoff with its own federal government on the same issues, with little hope of resolving the dispute out of court.

Few details were offered under the deal, but it’s clear that Canada would be amenable to stricter regulations that now match those in California and 13 other states. That sets up a conflict with the Trump administration, which plans to relax national standards.

The administration has proposed freezing Obama-era fuel economy and emissions requirements at 2021 levels. California will reject such a move and go with stronger standards.