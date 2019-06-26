Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Border aid bill faces standoff in Congress over protections

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress is at a standoff over a $4.6 billion aid package for the southern border, House Democrats saying a Senate measure doesn’t go far enough to care for thousands of migrant families and children.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi is considering a fresh vote Thursday. Democrats want to add medical and hygiene standards and more protections for the children.

It’s a risky stalemate over a border crisis that has captured global attention amid unsettling reports of conditions at federal facilities. The funding is urgently for the humanitarian emergency on the U.S.-Mexico border and money runs out in a matter of days.

The GOP-held Senate on Wednesday passed the bipartisan $4.6 billion measure on a sweeping 84-8 vote.

Associated Press

