At 50, Watts relishes in a plethora of rich roles

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s often said that actresses have trouble finding meaty roles as they get older, but at age 50, Naomi Watts is flourishing, with two key projects that share a common theme — strong women determined to have their voices heard.

On Sunday, Watts will be seen in the Showtime limited series “The Loudest Voice,” where she stars as Gretchen Carlson in the dramatization of the sexual harassment scandal around the late head of Fox News, Roger Ailes.

She also stars in the film “Ophelia” this month, a retelling of Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” with a different perspective.

Watts says it’s “a great time for women of my age.”

And the Oscar-nominated actress still has more coming up, including her role in the upcoming “Game of Thrones” prequel to air on HBO.

Associated Press

