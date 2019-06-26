Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Arrest in case of 2 run over at Washington swimming hole

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Washington state authorities have arrested a man accused of driving his Jeep through a fence at a swimming hole and running over two Germans.

The victims were lying on the ground Tuesday at Sandy Swimming Hole Park in Washougal near Portland when the vehicle drove them.

The Columbian newspaper reports police arrested the man believed to be in his 70s Tuesday night and booked him on suspicion of vehicular homicide while driving under the influence of intoxicants and hit-and-run driving resulting in death.

The victims’ names have not been made public pending notification of their relatives.

Police do not believe the man arrested and the victims knew each other or had interaction with each other before the victims were run over.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Texas substitute teacher fired for shooting porn in empty classroom
News

Texas substitute teacher fired for shooting porn in empty classroom

8:00 am
First of two Democratic primary debates tonight at 7 p.m. on NBC
Covering Colorado

First of two Democratic primary debates tonight at 7 p.m. on NBC

7:51 am
Woman taken into custody, accused of spitting on Eric Trump
News

Woman taken into custody, accused of spitting on Eric Trump

6:48 am
Texas substitute teacher fired for shooting porn in empty classroom
News

Texas substitute teacher fired for shooting porn in empty classroom

First of two Democratic primary debates tonight at 7 p.m. on NBC
Covering Colorado

First of two Democratic primary debates tonight at 7 p.m. on NBC

Woman taken into custody, accused of spitting on Eric Trump
News

Woman taken into custody, accused of spitting on Eric Trump

Scroll to top
Skip to content