Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

American who helped Islamic State gets 4-year prison term

NEW YORK (AP) — An American woman who admitted supporting the Islamic State has been sentenced to four years in prison over the objection of prosecutors who wanted her locked up for decades.

Sinmyah Amera Caesar received the sentence on Wednesday in federal court in Brooklyn. With credit for time served, she’ll spend only about 18 months in prison.

The 24-year-old Caesar had previously agreed to cooperate with the government after pleading guilty to using the internet to help recruit fighters for the Islamic State.

Prosecutors say she violated the agreement by secretly staying in touch with her IS contacts.

The government sought a sentence of at least 30 years. But U.S. District Judge Jack Weinstein gave Caesar the far lighter punishment after her lawyers argued that she was a good candidate for rehabilitation.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Registered sexually violent predator notification
Covering Colorado

Registered sexually violent predator notification

10:55 am
Beth Chapman, wife of bounty hunter reality TV star, dies
Covering Colorado

Beth Chapman, wife of bounty hunter reality TV star, dies

10:50 am
Texas substitute teacher fired for shooting porn in empty classroom
News

Texas substitute teacher fired for shooting porn in empty classroom

8:00 am
Registered sexually violent predator notification
Covering Colorado

Registered sexually violent predator notification

Beth Chapman, wife of bounty hunter reality TV star, dies
Covering Colorado

Beth Chapman, wife of bounty hunter reality TV star, dies

Texas substitute teacher fired for shooting porn in empty classroom
News

Texas substitute teacher fired for shooting porn in empty classroom

Scroll to top
Skip to content