Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Abner Doubleday feted on 200th at hometown

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (AP) — Abner Doubleday’s boyhood hometown is celebrating his birth 200 years ago.

The story that Doubleday invented baseball in 1839 at Cooperstown, New York has been discredited. But the Civil War officer is still celebrated in Ballston Spa.

The Brookside Museum is hosting a party for Doubleday on Wednesday evening to coincide with his birth date.

There will be presentations about his life and participants will take a walk to the house where Doubleday lived when he was a young boy.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Ivywild parking decision delayed until July
Covering Colorado

Ivywild parking decision delayed until July

5:21 am
Two U.S. service members killed in Afghanistan
News

Two U.S. service members killed in Afghanistan

4:15 am
Join KOAA News5 Today for Bike to Work Day
Covering Colorado

Join KOAA News5 Today for Bike to Work Day

3:00 am
Ivywild parking decision delayed until July
Covering Colorado

Ivywild parking decision delayed until July

Two U.S. service members killed in Afghanistan
News

Two U.S. service members killed in Afghanistan

Join KOAA News5 Today for Bike to Work Day
Covering Colorado

Join KOAA News5 Today for Bike to Work Day

Scroll to top
Skip to content