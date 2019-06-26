A year after newsroom attack, journalists embraced by city

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — At a time when journalists are being vilified as “the enemy of the people,” staff members at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis are feeling renewed appreciation in their Maryland community.

A year after a gunman killed five of their colleagues in a newsroom rampage, subscriptions are up 70 percent. And journalists on the staff say people regularly thank them for their work.

Some of the survivors are using their craft to help heal from the deadliest attack on journalists in U.S. history.

Photojournalist Paul Gillespie has made black-and-white photographs of his colleagues and relatives of victims. It’s called “Journalists Matter: Faces of the Capital Gazette.”

Selene San Felice says she is focusing on more serious and ambitious reporting as a way of honoring those who died.