Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

4 siblings get prison time in tax cheat conspiracy

NEW YORK (AP) — Four siblings were each sentenced to several months in prison after cooperating with prosecutors in a tax fraud case.

U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel (KAS’-tehl) in Manhattan sentenced Suzanne, Yvonne, John and Henry Seggerman Wednesday, saying their cooperation spared them from what otherwise would have been nearly four-year prison terms.

The siblings long ago admitted hiding over $12 million from the Internal Revenue Service.

Three of the four testified at the trial of a lawyer whom they blamed for teaching them how to evade taxes on inheritance left to them by their father.

Their father, a vice chairman of Fidelity Investments before his 1992 retirement, was a pioneering investor in Asian companies.

___

This item has been corrected to change the name of one sibling from Harry to Henry.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
How to stay safe in summer heat
News

How to stay safe in summer heat

4:05 pm
Two dead after separate accidents at Curecanti National Recreation Area
Covering Colorado

Two dead after separate accidents at Curecanti National Recreation Area

1:06 pm
Flying W Ranch to celebrate ground breaking
Covering Colorado

Flying W Ranch to celebrate ground breaking

1:02 pm
How to stay safe in summer heat
News

How to stay safe in summer heat

Two dead after separate accidents at Curecanti National Recreation Area
Covering Colorado

Two dead after separate accidents at Curecanti National Recreation Area

Flying W Ranch to celebrate ground breaking
Covering Colorado

Flying W Ranch to celebrate ground breaking

Scroll to top
Skip to content