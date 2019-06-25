Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
US: Once-secret Jeffrey Epstein sex offender deal must stand

MIAMI (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a once-secret plea deal reached over a decade ago with wealthy convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein must stand, despite objections from many of his victims.

Prosecutors said in a new court filing that a violation of the Crime Victims’ Rights Act does not allow for the agreement to be voided.

Some of the victims claim it should be thrown out at least partially, because they were not consulted as required.

Now it’s up to a federal judge to decide what to do.

The 2008 deal ended a federal investigation. It allowed Epstein to plead guilty to lesser state charges that resulted in a 13-month jail sentence. It also required financial settlements to dozens of his once-teenage victims and that he register as a sex offender.

Associated Press

