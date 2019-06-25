Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

US government investigating poultry price-fixing claims

CHICAGO (AP) — The U.S. government is investigating price-fixing charges against the country’s biggest poultry companies.

The Department of Justice tipped its hand last week when it requested a temporary halt to discovery proceedings in a 2016 class-action lawsuit filed by food distributor Maplevale Farms.

Maplevale accuses Tyson Foods Inc., Perdue Farms Inc. and others of conspiring to fix poultry prices between 2008 and 2016. The suit claims the companies shared information and restricted supply by destroying breeder hens.

The government said it wants a six-month delay to protect an ongoing grand jury investigation. A federal court judge in Chicago is scheduled to rule on the request Thursday.

The case is one of nearly 40 filed by grocers, restaurants and others against the poultry companies. Kroger and Walmart are among those who have sued.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Body of missing Colorado Springs woman recovered from the Rio Grande
Covering Colorado

Body of missing Colorado Springs woman recovered from the Rio Grande

12:25 pm
Allstate names Colorado Springs drivers 13th best in the U.S.
Covering Colorado

Allstate names Colorado Springs drivers 13th best in the U.S.

11:56 am
CSFD recovers truck reported stolen in 2013 from Quail Lake
News

CSFD recovers truck reported stolen in 2013 from Quail Lake

10:01 am
Body of missing Colorado Springs woman recovered from the Rio Grande
Covering Colorado

Body of missing Colorado Springs woman recovered from the Rio Grande

Allstate names Colorado Springs drivers 13th best in the U.S.
Covering Colorado

Allstate names Colorado Springs drivers 13th best in the U.S.

CSFD recovers truck reported stolen in 2013 from Quail Lake
News

CSFD recovers truck reported stolen in 2013 from Quail Lake

Scroll to top
Skip to content